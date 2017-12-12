Introducing Feed

Welcome to the world beyond the swipe.

Feed brings your matches to life by delivering a visual and interactive experience that helps you spark conversation with the people you want to meet most. It’s an exciting new way to see more of what someone is all about by giving you a true glimpse into their world—their passions, their personality, their latest adventure—all leading to better conversations and deeper connections.

Feed shows you real-time updates from your matches, all in one place. Just tap on “Feed” from your Match List for a completely new Tinder experience. From recent Tinder photos, to Instagram posts, Top Artists and Anthems, Feed takes you beyond “It’s a Match!” and helps you make a real connection, instantly.

Spark a new conversation.

With Feed, we’ve made it easier than ever to connect with any match—you can send a message specific to any update by double-tapping the content, whether you want to give Leilani a shout-out on her solid Boomerang skills, or let Zoe know the ‘Best. Burger. Ever.’ pic she just posted is your favorite too, and just happens to be across the street from your office. (Happy hour, anyone?)

Say hello to more substance.

Sure, your hilariously bad pick-up line has performed better than expected, but now you have more to work with. A quick glance at your Feed and you’ll see that Garrett just updated his profile pics—and by the look of that new rescue dog, there’s going to be a serious need for some pet-friendly patios in his future. Sounds like a good time to invite Garrett and Fido for some dining al fresco this weekend.

See if you’re well-matched.

Wondering whatever happened to Carlos, that cool guy you matched with last June? A lot, according to his Instagram posts. He sailed the Greek islands. He won a half marathon. He finally perfected his chocolate soufflé. And based on his new Anthem, he seems to be loving 90s throwbacks. Maybe you have met your match 🙌

Stay up-to-date with the people you want to date

Feed is a discovery tool that helps you get to know more about the people you’re interested in. It’s fun, it’s effortless, and it’s only between you and the people you’ve matched with.

You control what you share:

If you’ve connected your Instagram account to your Tinder profile, your new posts will appear in your matches’ Feeds. They can double-tap the new post to send you a message about it—turns out, they also went to the haunted hayride last weekend!

If you’ve connected your Spotify account to your Tinder profile, updates to your Top Artists will appear in your matches’ Feeds. They won’t miss a beat.

If you’ve added an awesome new photo to your Tinder profile, this will also appear in your matches’ Feeds. Your new look will not go unnoticed.

To manage what you share with your matches via their Feed, simply visit your settings or edit your profile.

Feed is currently being tested in Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Stay tuned for more.

Swipe on!