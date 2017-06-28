Introducing Tinder Gold – A First-Class Swipe Experience

Get the gold treatment.

We know you. You live in a world where every moment counts—where speed equals success, you’re always on the go, and you can’t let anything slow you down. Especially your Tinder feed.

That’s why we created Tinder Gold, a members-only service, offering our most exclusive features: Passport, Rewind, Unlimited Likes, five Super Likes per day, one Boost per month, and more profile controls—as well as our new Likes You feature, so that you can see who likes you before you swipe. Think of it as your personal Swipe Right concierge—available 24/7—bringing all of your pending matches to you. Now you can sit back, enjoy a fine cocktail, and browse through profiles at your leisure.

Tinder Gold will begin testing in Argentina, Australia, Canada and Mexico in the coming days. We hope to roll it out to all our users soon.

Make every swipe count.

No waiting. No wondering. With Tinder Gold, you can swipe, match and message—instantly.

Swipe on!